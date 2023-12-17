NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Panic move every team should consider making ahead of deadline
There is one panic move that every team should consider ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Portland Trail Blazers
Panic move: Trading Jerami Grant
Heading into the season, there weren't a ton of expectations placed on the shoulders of the Portland Trail Blazers. Even then, they've still managed a way to be somewhat disappointing as a team. That said, that's not even that surprising considering how early on in the rebuilding process the Blazers currently find themselves. It was always going to be a rocky start to the rebuild; that has now become the reality.
The next few weeks could be crucial for the Blazers. How they approach the NBA Trade Deadline will impact what their next 6-12 months of the rebuild look like. Once panic move heading into the trade deadline that the Blazers should probably explore making is moving Jerami Grant.
While there's an argument to be made that the Blazers should take a patient approach regarding a Grant trade and an in-season move may not be the best course of action, you can also say that it would be in the best interest of the team to cut ties and move on now.