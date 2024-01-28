NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting one player every team desperately needs to move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Officially less than two weeks away, everything becomes more real as it pertains to the February 8 NBA Trade Deadline. Fans and perhaps even some players and teams are living and dying with every trade update. The smoke surrounding some trade rumors is likely to begin to clear up and the genuine reports are going to begin to separate themselves from the phony ones.
Desperate teams are going to become even more desperate and their respective seasons could be hanging in the balance for many of them. Even though we've already seen a few impactful names on the move (OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Terry Rozier), the ground is ripe for more chaos before the deadline.
As we head into NBA Trade Deadline crunch time, we'll go team by team and identify one player that each of them should desperately be looking to move by February 8.
Atlanta Hawks
Dejounte Murray
It's no surprise that Dejounte Murray should be considered the one player on the Atlanta Hawks roster that they should be desperate to move off before the NBA Trade Deadline. It's actually pretty simple why he's the one qualifying player for the Hawks - he's been immersed in the rumor mill so much that if he isn't moved by the deadline, it's likely going to be a distraction that follows the team into the offseason.
That's not something the Hawks should want or need. They've clearly made the decision to move on from Murray and there's not much wiggle room it appears. The Hawks desperately need to pull the trigger on a Murray trade in the next two weeks.