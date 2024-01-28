NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player every team desperately needs to trade at the deadline
As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, every team has at least one player they should explore moving.
New York Knicks
Quentin Grimes
Since the trade for OG Anunoby, the New York Knicks have easily been one of the best teams in the NBA. And they have a dominant recent win over the Denver Nuggets to prove it. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Knicks' work may not be done just yet. With plenty of assets to work with, the Knicks could be looking to make an upgrade at the shooting guard position. One player that could very well be on the outside looking in is Quentin Grimes.
At this point, it's hard to see how Grimes is still considered a fit for the Knicks. New York has made the complete shift toward win-now mode and the fact is that Grimes is still a young developmental player, which would suggest not a great fit between the two. That doesn't mean Grimes isn't a good player and can't continue to make strides toward a difference-making contributor, it just means the Knicks may not be the best spot for him at this point in his career.
And that's the biggest reason why the Knicks should be exploring a trade of Grimes ahead of the deadline.