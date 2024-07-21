NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
NBA Trade Rumors: Heading into the next phase of the NBA offseason, we explore one player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start.
Now that most of the big names have been signed in free agency, this next phase of the NBA offseason is going to certainly slow down drastically. As we approach the dog days of August, the activity around the league is going to decrease - a trend we've already begun to see over the last week or so.
But that doesn't mean there can't still be action. It won't come via the NBA Draft or free agency. Instead, this next phase of the offseason will be largely dictated by the trade block. If there are big moves made before the start of the season, they will be done via trade. In anticipation of that possibility, we explore one player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start.
Atlanta Hawks
Player who needs a fresh start: De'Andre Hunter
Looking at the depth chart, there's no question that De'Andre Hunter is an Atlanta Hawks player who desperately needs a fresh start. With the continued emergence of Jalen Johnson and after the team selected Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick, there's a strong case to be made that Hunter would be better served on another team.
This is not to say that he can't be an effective player for the Hawks, but there's a better chance of him eventually reaching his ceiling if he is traded and given a fresh start. If the Hawks do end up trading one of their wing players this offseason, Hunter would be near the top of the list of players who deserve a shot at carving out a bigger name for himself on another team.