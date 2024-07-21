NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Houston Rockets
Player who needs a fresh start: Jalen Green
If Jalen Green has not reached that point yet, it's getting pretty close. With the narrative that's been created around him over the first few years of his career, he's pretty much considered a bust at this point in his career. It's not that he isn't talented, it's the fact that he's been so inconsistent. Because of that, Green may be reaching the point where he may be ready for a change of scenery. And quite frankly, the Houston Rockets may not be that opposed to it at this point either. In fact, they've recently been rumored to be open to the idea of trading him in a package for a star. That leads me to believe that he's not off the table in trade talks.
And if he's not off the table in trade talks, that means the Rockets don't view Green as a franchise cornerstone. Considering how high of a draft pick he was, that's not an ideal place to be in the eyes of your franchise.
Green is a supremely talented player and it's perfectly fine to suggest that he may be better off getting a fresh start away from Houston.