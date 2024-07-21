NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
New Orleans Pelicans
Player who needs a fresh start: Brandon Ingram
At this point, it would make sense for the New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram to begin to part ways. With the way the Pelicans currently view Ingram and how he values himself, it doesn't appear as if the two sides will have a future together. If Ingram and the Pelicans can't find a middle ground on a contract extension which, at this point, doesn't appear likely, Ingram is going to be traded at some point before the start of the season or almost certainly at the NBA Trade Deadline.
There's an argument to be made that Ingram may be better off getting a fresh start anyway. As the Pelicans begin to pivot toward a potential build around Zion Williamson, marked by the addition of Dejounte Murray during the offseason, there's reason to believe that New Orleans appears ready to move on from Ingram.
For as talented as he is, Ingram could be a huge contributor to a playoff team, perhaps even a contender. At least for now, it appears his future with the Pelicans is pretty much non-existent.