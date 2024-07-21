NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Boston Celtics
Player who needs a fresh start: Jordan Walsh
Coming off winning the 2024 NBA championship, it was understandably difficult to pinpoint any player on the Boston Celtics roster that "desperately "needs a change of scenery at this point in their career. Nevertheless, for the sake of this exercise, it was important to find one player who could potentially meet the standard.
Of all the players on their roster, Jordan Walsh is possibly one that has a bit of an argument to suggest that he may be better off getting a fresh start at some point soon. Considering how loaded the Celtics roster currently is, it's hard to imagine much of a scenario in which Walsh will "have to" or get the opportunity to contribute in a big way at any point soon. Because of that, there's an argument to be made that he could be better off getting a fresh start on a team that will give him a fair shot to carve out a consistent role in the rotation.
Again, Walsh probably would want to remain a Celtic if you asked him, but there's reason to believe that he may never have a real opportunity to earn a spot in the rotation any time soon.