NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
New York Knicks
Realistic trade deadline target: Dejounte Murray
The New York Knicks appear to be in a great spot in the Eastern Conference standings as the first half of the season quickly approaches its ending. After making the move for OG Anunoby, the Knicks are looking more and more like a team that could potentially emerge as the biggest threat to take down the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. They're only 2.5 games out of the third seed and with Anunoby fully in the fold, the Knicks are likely going to make a strong move up the standings in the second half of the season.
However, they could still be one NBA Trade Deadline acquisition away from being considered a real threat to make a championship run this season. Making a move for Dejounte Murray could completely change the way the Knicks are viewed down the stretch. Murray would be a seamless fit next to Jalen Brunson and the only real concern is whether he'd been an efficient enough a shooter to play off-ball in their system.
All in all, there may be too many signs for the Knicks not to pursue a trade for Murray (if the price is right) ahead of the deadline.