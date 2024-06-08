NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Players who could shockingly hit the trade block this offseason
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring 11 players who could shockingly end up on the NBA trade block at some point this offseason.
The official start of the NBA offseason is just a couple of weeks away. Right around the 2024 NBA Draft (June 26) is when we can expect to begin to see some fireworks across the league. In what is expected to be another chaotic-filled offseason, there could be several big names on the move. Aside from the common names (Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, and Brandon Ingram) that we've heard cycled in the rumor mill over the past two months, there will be the chance for other surprise names to enter the fray too.
In anticipation of the start of the NBA offseason, we explore 11 players who could surprisingly end up on the trade block at some point over the next few months.
Derrick White, Boston Celtics
Coming off what will likely be an NBA Finals win, it would be surprising to see the Boston Celtics make a big change to their roster this offseason. But if they do want to avoid salary cap hell, they're probably going to need to trade one of their more costly contracts at some point soon. Assuming that they're not going to want to trade Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, or Kristaps Porzingis, the next natural trade candidate becomes Derrick White.
And with just one year remaining on his contract, it would make sense for the Celtics to try to cash in on the asset that he's become over the last few seasons. White is in line to get a huge contract next summer and it's unlikely to come from the Celtics. With as loaded as the Celtics are, they could probably afford to trade White this offseason. In what would be a surprise move, we can't count out the Celtics from exploring White's trade market this summer.