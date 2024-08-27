NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Superstars Lakers should be ready to pursue when LeBron retires
Giannis Antetokounmpo
It should come as little to no surprise to see Giannis Antetokounmpo on this list. Giannis is an intriguing potential target for the Los Angeles Lakers once LeBron James retires. Giannis has just three guaranteed years on his contract and in a couple of years, he could truly put the pressure on the Milwaukee Bucks. If they continue to disappoint or fail to successfully build around him, there has to be a good chance he ends up leaving in free agency of by forcing a trade.
It's hard to predict what the landscape will look like in the Western Conference at that point, but the Lakers could emerge as a threat on either front. If Giannis is looking to embrace the big stage during the next stage of his career, the Lakers could be an ideal spot. Giannis has generally been against super teams and joining the Lakers may not be viewed as that. He could be viewed as a potential savior for the franchise.
In 2-3 years, there's not even a guarantee that Anthony Davis will still be on the team. And, at that point, he may no longer be as dominant as he's been in recent years. When you consider the context, Giannis joining the Lakers when LeBron retires is not that outlandish of an idea.