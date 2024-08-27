NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Superstars Lakers should be ready to pursue when LeBron retires
Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards has quickly become one of the hottest young players in the NBA. At 23 years old, the sky is the limit for Edwards. He has a real chance to become the face of the league if he continues on this steady rise. And if he does emerge as one of the faces of the league, it wouldn't be surprising for him to look for a bigger market to suit up for if he doesn't end up winning a ring with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next few years. Of course, there's one big problem with this all and it's the fact that he still has five guaranteed years left on his contract.
The guaranteed years on his contract could be a problem considering he's not anywhere near close to testing the free-agent market. In other words, it could be a very long time before Edwards becomes a real option for the Lakers. Unless, of course, he asks for a trade. But short of that happening, this could be another pipe dream for Los Angeles.
But if we are playing the "what if" hypothetical game, it would be fascinating to see a player as dynamic as Edwards is in a Lakers uniform.