NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Big names who could still be dealt after early free agency wave
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
It was initially reported to begin the offseason that the Milwaukee Bucks were open to the possibility of trading Brook Lopez in an attempt to retool the roster a bit around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Whether the Bucks end up moving forward with the possibility remains to be seen. As we head into the next phase of the offseason, Lopez is certainly a name to keep an eye on on the trade block. In theory, especially with how the rest of the Eastern Conference has improved, the Bucks should be looking to shake up their roster. In fairness, they do have limited options.
Of the potential options that they would consider, Lopez could end up being the odd man out as the Bucks continue to fight for their place near the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are coming off a season in which they were upset in the first round, mostly due to injuries. However, patience could be wearing thin in the front office.
If the Bucks end up making any significant changes to their roster, it will likely revolve around a Lopez trade.