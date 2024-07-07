NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Big names who could still be dealt after early free agency wave
Russell Westbrook, LA Clippers
It was a bit shocking that Russell Westbrook decided to opt into the final year of his contract with the LA Clippers after it was reported that his time with the team was just about over. Unless, of course, there's an understanding that the Clippers are going to work to trade him at some point before the start of the offseason. And quite frankly, there are already rumblings that could be the case. With the changes that the Clippers have already made to their roster, which includes the departure of Paul George, I'd be shocked if Westbrook was on the team's roster on opening night.
That doesn't mean it won't happen but clearly, Westbrook is a player that could be traded at some point over the next couple of months. Ultimately, Westbrook's chances of getting traded could depend on what type of market develops for him.
Over the past few years, Westbrook has been one of the most polarizing players in the league. The right situation will have to arise for him to realistically be traded this offseason. I believe it will. After all, it just takes one buyer for it to happen.