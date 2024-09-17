NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Since it was reported that the New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram weren't seeing eye-to-eye in contract extension discussions, it's been assumed that the former has been on the trade block. Not much has changed on that front and at this point, the Pelicans may have to drop the asking price if they want to pull the trigger on a deal. Unless they envision an extension coming to fruition anytime soon, I'd imagine this is something the Pelicans will seriously think about doing - especially if they believe keeping Ingram on the roster heading into the thick of the season will evolve into a potential problem.
This is all quite surprising considering Ingram is a really good player. In the right situation, he could potentially evolve into an All-Star player. At the very least, he is a fringe All-Star talent. Especially on the offensive end of the floor.
I'd imagine something will eventually give. Either the Pelicans will break and give Ingram the extension he's looking for or a team will emerge on the trade market quickly for his services. Either way, one thing is clear - he's probably on the trade block as we speak.