NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors
At the start of the NBA offseason, there were whispers that the Toronto Raptors were going to trade Bruce Brown at the 2024 NBA Draft. That didn't happen. At that point, it was somewhat assumed that a trade would develop during free agency, or perhaps once that died down. That didn't happen either. Now there are real questions about whether the Raptors want to trade him or not. I'm still not willing to go that far considering this team is very much in a rebuilding stage and probably not much of a playoff contender this season. I still firmly believe that Brown is very much on the trade block.
However, it wouldn't be the very bit surprising if this is another Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri masterclass in terms of being patient and waiting for the right offer to present itself. Ujiri can't make a deal without believing his team got better.
For better or worse, that could be one reason why Brown is still on Toronto's roster. However, I don't believe that will be the case by the trade deadline. It can't be. Right?