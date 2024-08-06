NBA Trade Rumors: 2 Teams willing to help Lakers facilitate blockbuster move
NBA Trade Rumors: There are at least two teams that are willing to help the Los Angeles Lakers facilitate a blockbuster trade.
It's the worst-kept secret in the NBA that the Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for an upgrade to their roster. With the official start of NBA Training Camps still roughly two months away, the Lakers have been predictably patient this offseason after missing out in their pursuit of Klay Thompson. However, as we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, you'd have to expect the Lakers to show some urgency at some point soon in their pursuit of a splash move.
That could be difficult as the trade market across the league has been pretty quiet. Lauri Markkanen has been the biggest name that has made the most waves on the trade block and there are big doubts as to whether he's actually being shopped. Aside from Markkanen, Brandon Ingram and Jerami Grant are the biggest names that most consider available.
Up to now, the Lakers haven't been all that desperate to make a move for either player. However, if something does change on the trade front soon for the Lakers, they should find solace in the fact that, according to recent reporting, there are at least two teams that appear willing to help the Lakers facilitate a big move.
The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are two teams willing or "open" to the idea of acquiring D'Angelo Russell from the Lakers. Why is this important? Considering their salary cap situation, if the Lakers are going to acquire a big contract via trade, they're going to have to trade one of their big-money players. Russell seems like the most likely candidate as he enters the final year of his contract, slated to make $19 million.
While the Lakers may have willing partners to help a trade go-round, the question remains, is the right target currently on the market?
What trade candidates are available for the Los Angeles Lakers?
Again, the only three "big-name" players who appear to be clearly on the trade block at the moment are Zach LaVine, Brandon Ingram, and Jerami Grant. There's no reason why the Lakers haven't been ultra-aggressive; they probably don't view any of those players as true ceiling-raising contributors for the team.
Either that or the Lakers could be willing to see how the trade market truly develops as we inch closer to the start of the season. At some point soon, the Lakers will have to make a decision on what they want to do. The good news for the Lakers is that they will have options. Even with that, there's still no guarantee that the right deal will come across the table for the Lakers.