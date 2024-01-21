NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Bold trades we need to see at the deadline
Bold NBA Trade Deadline Speculations for Championship Contenders
By Matt Sidney
Orlando Magic go full throttle to claim first round home court advantage
Speaking of the Orlando Magic... the Magic are only four games out of a first-round home playoff bid. For a team this young, that would be an incredible feat. The roster is deep and filled with rookie contracts. They have so many pieces they can move to bring in a bonafide stud to help them make a playoff push. Here, they go bold. Welcome to Orlando, Donovan Mitchell.
I can hear it now, the Cleveland Cavaliers fans clamoring that this is an awful trade return for them. Is it? I won't harp too long on the Cavs, but they receive a reliable three and D perimeter player in Gary Harris, three first-round picks, a 20-year-old, lottery pick, a rookie wing in Jett Howard, and a defensive, moderately young, versatile forward in Jonathan Isaac. The Cavs get deep, while also bolstering up their defense. Isaac is still one of the most unknown players in the NBA, he is quietly having the best season of his career.
The Cavs could use the newly acquired young depth to continue to build around their young core of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
The Magic have depth. Especially at the guard spots. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are great pieces, but come playoff time teams need a go-to killer who can put teams to sleep in the fourth quarter. This is where Donovan Mitchell comes into play. Mitchell gives the Magic the offensive punch it currently lacks. He is a bucket-getter and would raise this team's ceiling from playoff darling to true contender.
This is a bold move for the Magic, seemingly wrapping up the "rebuild" portion of their franchise's status. This is a signal to the rest of the NBA to put the Magic on notice.