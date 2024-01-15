NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic looking to shake up supporting cast
Could the Orlando Magic emerge as semi-sellers heading into the NBA Trade Deadline?
NBA Trade Rumors: With the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching, the Orlando Magic could be looking to shake up their supporting cast.
Over the last month or so, the Orlando Magic have hit a rough stretch. It's been their first true test of the season thus far. Since December 15, the Magic is just 5-11. The hope is that a rough stretch is all this is and that the team will be able to snap out of this funk sooner rather than later.
Even with this recent slump, the Magic have been one of the biggest surprises in the Eastern Conference this season. They're currently 21-18 and sitting in the 8th seed in the standings. Only two games out of the 6th seed, there's a very real possibility that Orlando can outright qualify for the postseason in the East without having to play their way in via the Play-In Tournament.
And what they do at the NBA Trade Deadline could go a long way in deciding their fate heading into the second half of the season.
According to one recent report, the Magic are exploring the market for Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr. heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.
The Orlando Magic are heading into the NBA Trade Deadline with options
Considering how impressive the Magic have looked with both Fultz and Carter playing just a handful of games this season as they've both missed extended time due to several injuries, this can't be viewed as a surprising report. Especially when you consider Fultz is in the final year of his contract with the Magic and Carter has just two years remaining on his contract with the team after this year.
A decision on both their futures has to be made soon; Fultz more so than Carter. However, this could be the time to explore both their trade markets. If the Magic doesn't like what the return could be for either team, then they just shut it down and wait it out. With as much young talent as the Magic have on their roster, this is the flexibility that Orlando has for them moving forward.
In a best-case scenario, if the Magic could flip Fultz and/or Carter for some veteran help on the wing or in the backcourt, that'd be a winning formula for the team heading into the trade deadline. The question is, will the team pull the trigger if they find the right deal that makes sense?