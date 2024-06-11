NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Championship window extending moves Warriors should consider
With back-to-back disappointing seasons, it sure seems as if the Golden State Warriors are going to head into the offseason with the priority of trying to either find a trade that could help extend their championship window or possibly explore a retooling of their roster around Stephen Curry. Full disclosure, I expect the Warriors to strongly consider that first option before the second.
The good news is that there should be some options for the Warriors on that front heading into the offseason. In fact, we'll explore three championship window-extending trades that Golden State should be willing to consider making this summer.
Warriors pursue a trade for Jonathan Isaac
Looking for more flexibility in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green, who continues to look his game, there could be a potential framework of a deal between the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic that could come to fruition this offseason. If Golden State is open to acquiring Jonathan Isaac, who will be entering the final year of his contract, perhaps they could send Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody to Orlando.
The Magic will be in the market for a veteran wing; Wiggins could be a fit. Even though he's struggled this past season, a change of scenery could do him good and could resurrect this next stage of his career. Moody is another young wing that could help the Magic down the line.
This is a deal that while it may not seem that ground-breaking, it could end up making sense for both sides and being hugely impactful next season.