NBA Trade Rumors: A 3-Team trade that would make the Los Angeles Lakers contenders
Breaking down a three-team trade proposal that would make the Los Angeles Lakers contenders in the Western Conference.
By Matt Sidney
Why this trade makes sense for the Los Angeles Lakers
In this trade, the Lakers don't acquire Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, or any of the other unrealistic draft targets people have been throwing out there. They don't need to acquire these types of players. They didn't last year and they made a Western Conference Finals appearance.
The Lakers have a track record of acquiring additional talent during the trade deadline. This year, they aim to replicate the success of their magical run last season by pursuing a similar approach. They plan to trade for very good rotation pieces that will seamlessly fit into their system.
It is important to note that the Lakers' recent trade involves losing D'Angelo Russell, who has been performing exceptionally well lately. However, it is crucial to prioritize upgrading his position. Fortunately, this trade achieves that goal. The Lakers acquire two point guards, Markelle Fultz and Dennis Schroder. With Fultz's size and defensive skills, combined with Schroder's ability to score and make plays off the bench, the team can easily improve its performance.
Wendell Carter Jr. and Joe Ingles are no throw-ins. Carter Jr. is a capable starting big man who has some shooting and passing abilities. Ingles is a three-point shooter who has some decent playmaking chops himself.
The Lakers address their three biggest weaknesses through this trade. They add reliable playmakers, dependable secondary scorers and defenders, and overall better players to their team. Currently, the Lakers are in a critical situation where they need to acquire pieces to support James' pursuit of his fifth championship ring.
By acquiring Fultz, Schroder, Carter Jr., and Ingles to the existing core of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves, this team now has a legitimate chance of making a strong appearance in the playoffs. This makes for a very solid 1-7 man rotation.