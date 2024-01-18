NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams Jerami Grant could be the final piece for
Jerami Grant could be an underrated NBA Trade Deadline candidate who may be considered a final piece for a few teams.
Jerami Grant could be the missing piece for the Miami Heat
There is always that one team that seems to be missing that one piece that could become a factor during a playoff series. That team always appears to be the Miami Heat and it would be a good look if Pat Riley and company can pull off a trade for Grant. The Heat were able to advance to the Finals during the 2020 season and they also advanced to the championship round last year as the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have proven that they can turn it up in the postseason and are always a legitimate threat to beat any team in a best-of-seven series. If the Heat could acquire Grant, it would give them that 3rd player outside of Tyler Herro who is capable of picking up the slack and can step up during crucial situations or when the others have an off night. A player of Grant's caliber could put the Heat in the conversation with the other top teams in the East.
On top of that, Grant would fit right in with the "Heat Culture" of no superstar egos, dedication, playing as one unit sacrificing for the good of the team, and being on one accord towards one common goal. The Heat have players they could offer the Blazers in an attempt to acquire Grant but the Heat would likely have to add some draft compensation as well.
The two young players who the Heat may deem as untouchable are Nikola Jovic and rookie Jamie Jaquez Jr. as both of them are in the team's future plans and highly valued by the organization. Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, and Josh Richardson are players who could be included in a deal. The acquisition of Grant would provide the Heat a player who can score, rebound and play defense as his talents would complement their existing core.