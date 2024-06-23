NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Game-changing targets the 76ers need to prioritize this offseason
By Matt Sidney
Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets
Bring him back!!! Originally selected 10th overall by the 76ers in 2018, Bridges was sent to Phoenix on draft night for Zhaire Smith and a future 2021 first-round pick. Needless to say, the trade didn't necessarily work out for the Sixers, and in hindsight, they probably should have kept the Philadelphia native in the City of Brotherly Love the first time around. So, let's bring him back.
The Nets have been on record that they WILL NOT move Bridges. **Inserts Pope Leo, "Y Tho" meme** But seriously, why, though? The Nets aren't competing anytime soon and Bridges is their biggest trade asset by a mile. The Sixers would be a great landing spot for the 3-and-D wing as Embiid and Maxey would be able to shoulder the offensive load and Bridges wouldn't have to compromise his defensive style of play to adhere to a larger offensive workload.
Bridges is a no-brainer trade target for the Sixers as they'd be getting back a hometown kid who has shown All-Star-level talent in the past.