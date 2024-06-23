NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Game-changing targets the 76ers need to prioritize this offseason
By Matt Sidney
Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
Keldon Johnson has flown under the radar throughout his entire career. He is a 24-year-old wing who has averaged 16.3 points per game on a 46.5% field goal percentage and a 35.8% three-point percentage. He is a willing and capable defender and is a bigger-bodied wing. He would be a great fit alongside Embiid and Maxey, and the Sixers could acquire him solely with draft capital.
Johnson is not a superstar by any means, but he fits the plug-and-play mold the Sixers will look to add this offseason to lessen the burden on their two core stars. This move would indicate that the team has more up its sleeves as Johnson's contract is one of the most team-friendly in the NBA at a modest $19M this upcoming season. This would leave Philly with more than enough cap space afterward to continue to build the roster.
Philly has a real shot at something special this offseason. Adding Johnson gives them a strong starting wing and also provides them with the financial flexibility to do more. In any case, it seems like this offseason is crucial for a team that desperately needs some wins on the court.