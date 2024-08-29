NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Late-offseason blockbuster deals nobody is expecting
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring four potential late-offseason blockbuster trades that could happen that nobody would see coming.
The end of the 2024 NBA offseason has practically arrived as the start of NBA Training Camps is less than a month away. Looking back, there were plenty of summer fireworks that took place in the way of big free-agency moves and noteworthy trades. And with just a few weeks left before teams begin reporting for actual on-the-court work, let's take one more stab at a few blockbuster trades that could seemingly happen that no one would truly see coming.
Zach LaVine is traded to the Miami Heat
Heading into this offseason, the Miami Heat were identified as a team that many believed needed to make some sort of move in order to reshape their core. The team had grown stale over the past year and they took a big step back this season in which they didn't pose much of a threat after backing into the NBA Playoffs for a second-straight season.
However, the Heat didn't end up making a big deal. In fact, they didn't make any real upgrades to their roster with the exception of drafting Kel'el Ware. But he's not even guaranteed to positively impact the team this season. With a few weeks left before the start of training camp, the Heat could still look to shake up their roster. One way they could do that is by trading for Zach LaVine.
By including Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, this is a move the Heat could easily do from a financial perspective - especially with the uncertainty that revolves around Jimmy Butler's future. The Heat could reshape their core by betting on their culture to resurrect LaVine's career.