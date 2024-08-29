NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Late-offseason blockbuster deals nobody is expecting
Utah Jazz make all-in move for Brandon Ingram
It was a bit shocking to see the Utah Jazz not elect to trade Lauri Markkanen and instead give him a huge long-term extension. However, that makes it quite clear that the Jazz wants to build around their All-Star forward. It's hard to blame them. But if the Jazz does want to build around Markkanen, they should put their best foot forward in doing so. One way they can find an All-Star caliber supporting star right now is by taking a hard look at Brandon Ingram. A player who is very much still on the trade block, no matter what the rumor mill might be turning out, Ingram would be a theoretical fit next to Markkanen.
This is a move that makes even more sense considering they could afford the big contract Ingram wants on the open market considering how many young players on rookie deals that Jazz has on their roster at the moment.
If the Jazz would emerge from the offseason with the acquisition of Ingram as their marquee move, it would certainly change the tune of how the summer went for Utah.