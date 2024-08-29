NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Late-offseason blockbuster deals nobody is expecting
Steph Curry demands a trade (and is moved to a contender)
Whether Golden State Warriors fans are willing to admit it or not, I'd imagine there's at least a small chance that Stephen Curry will end up demanding a trade away from the team in the not-so-distant future. At this stage of his career, Curry should - and wants - to be playing for a championship contender. Right now, the Warriors are not that. And it's hard to envision how this team is going to make that level of jump between now and the start of the season - especially if they're unwilling to trade key parts of their young core.
Would it be all that shocking if Curry did quietly demand a trade and that he was moved to a contender before the start of training camp? In a vacuum, this is a move that would make sense.
For as good as the Warriors' front office has been, this team feels like one who is ready to turn the page on the past and look to the future. Right now, that future probably doesn't include Curry.