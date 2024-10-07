NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Out-of-the-blue surprising blockbuster trades we could see next
Jerami Grant to the Los Angeles Lakers
Entering the offseason, many expected the Los Angeles Lakers to make a big move in an attempt to upgrade their roster. However, the Lakers instead decided to keep their roster relatively the same heading into the new season. With only small offseason additions made, a blockbuster move from the franchise can't be considered completely off the table heading into this season. One player who the team has already been linked to over the last few weeks and one who would theoretically make sense as an in-season addition is Jerami Grant.
From all indications, he's still very much a player the Portland Trail Blazers would be open to trade before the NBA Trade Deadline. If so, you'd have to think that there's at least a chance the asking price is going to be slightly lower over the next couple of months.
If the Lakers believe they are such a move away from emerging as a contender in the Western Conference, it could prove difficult for the team not to explore such a move. I'm not sure if acquiring Grant would make the Lakers a championship contender but it could help the team enter the conversation at the very least.