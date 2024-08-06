NBA executive has bold comments about potential Jerami Grant to Lakers trade
One NBA executive has some bold comments about a potential Jerami Grant to the Los Angeles Lakers trade.
After missing out on Klay Thompson (in free agency) earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to remain patient on the trade front. At least for now, the Lakers don't appear to be in any hurry to make a move. However, the tea leaves do seem to suggest that the Lakers have had recent trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers centered around a potential Jerami Grant trade.
Whether a trade is close remains to be seen, but there are signs that point to this being a very real possibility between now and the start of the season. In theory, it would seem as if a Grant trade to the Lakers would make sense. Los Angeles needs another scoring threat opposite of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and Grant would seem like a player who could fill that void while also being a player with the capability to be a capable defender.
However, there's at least one NBA executive who doesn't believe a Grant trade to the Lakers would be all that much of an upgrade for the team.
“If they get Grant, I am not sure they are that much better as a team. It’s a bad contract. He’s a good shooter but he is not a very good defender.""
Will the Los Angeles Lakers "settle" for a Jerami Grant trade?
Even though Grant seems like a good fit for the Lakers, there's a reason why Los Angeles hasn't pulled the trigger on a deal. They're clearly holding out on the potential of a bigger player becoming available at some point before the start of the season. The question is, how patient are the Lakers willing to be?
Would the Lakers be willing to wait until the NBA Trade Deadline to possibly make a move? That would be extremely risky considering they don't have a roster that is ready to compete for a title right now. If they were to do that and nothing of substance emerges at the trade deadline, the Lakers would essentially be punting on one of LeBron's final seasons in the Association.
The Lakers have some very big decisions to make over the next few weeks and despite what anonymous executives may say, trading for Grant may be the most feasible trade for the Lakers to make.