NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Teams most likely to get swindled at the trade deadline
By Matt Sidney
Team most likely to be swindled: Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers are in on every big name on the market. If the season were to end today, the Lakers would make the play-in tournament. That feels like a disappointment. If the Lakers can make a deep playoff run like last year, who cares what seed they are?
The Lakers need help. D'Angelo Russell is on fire. Is that sustainable, though? It feels more like a flash-in-the-pan hot streak than a legitimate change in play. LeBron James is still on this team, which means the Lakers are going to have to put more around him to win. LeBron James is not in the business of missing out on the playoffs.
With that being said, "Le-GM" might come out and force the Lakers' hands. The Lakers are going to have to give up more than they'd like if they're looking to make a big move. Austin Reaves feels like the starting point for most blockbuster trade ideas.
When a team has LeBron and AD on the team, moves are expected to be made to put the team in contention. Look at last year's deadline. The Lakers acquired D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Rui Hachimura at the deadline last year. The moves were seismic. Expect the same this year and expect Reaves, Max Christie, and a plethora of draft picks to be thrown about to make this roster look more competitive.