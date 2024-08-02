NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Teams that are Jerami Grant trade away from contender status
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers can practice patience all they want but it's not going to change the fact that they need to make a splash trade before the start of the season if they want to be considered a championship contender in the Western Conference. Looking around the league, there may not be a better option at the moment than Jerami Grant. He's a player the Lakers can afford and one that fits what the team is building toward. Grant would be an excellent fit next to Anthony Davis and would excel as a third offensive option opposite LeBron James on the wing.
Even though this trade would not make the Lakers one of the favorites in the West, this is the type of move that would be a needle-mover. At the very least, the Lakers would have enough talent to be competitive amongst the contenders.
At this point in their build and in LeBron's career, that's all he and the Lakers could ask for - a shot to be competitive. That's what acquiring Grant would do for the team.