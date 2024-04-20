NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Ceiling-raising stars Utah Jazz should target this summer
Five ceiling-raising stars the Utah Jazz should look to target via trade this offseason.
D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers
As D'Angelo Russell prepares to test free agency after a strong finish to the regular season (who knows how he'll end up performing in the NBA Playoffs), there's a chance he could be a sought-after point guard free agent this summer. While the Jazz may be able to sign him outright, Utah could also elect to sign and trade for him to make the deep even sweeter for both sides. Still, at 28 years old, Russell is a player that would fit right into what the team is building around Lauri Markkanen. And if his performance in the second half of the season is real, the Jazz could get one of the steals of the offseason.
Russell is a dynamic offensive player who could be a great fit next to Markkanen in the backcourt. While there are real concerns about his ability on the defensive end of the floor, the Jazz could overcompensate for that with other positional specialists.
Of course, the concern with Russell is that he wouldn't be considered a long-term answer at the point guard position for the team. Much like Malcolm Brogdon, an acquisition of Russell would be more of a stopgap alternative.