NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Creative offers Knicks can make for Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks could revisit their previous interest in Donovan Mitchell ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
NBA Trade Rumors: Taking a closer look at five creative offers the New York Knicks can make to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Donovan Mitchell ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Two offseasons ago, the New York Knicks whiffed in their pursuits to land Donovan Mitchell via trade. As he was being shopped by the Utah Jazz, the Knicks were one of the teams engaged in Mitchell trade talks. In the end, Mitchell was not traded to the Knicks and instead was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Roughly six weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, Mitchell could find himself back on the trade block. There's a growing belief that Mitchell will eventually leave Cleveland, if not via trade in free agency after the 2024-25 season. In an attempt to avoid a potential disaster, the Cavs could elect to trade him between now and the 2025 offseason.
The Knicks are among the teams that are expected to show interest in Mitchell if the Cavs explore the possibility of trading him. Even though Cleveland is not at that point just yet, things can change quickly in the NBA. And the Knicks should be prepared for that perfect storm when Mitchell does become available.
Assuming that the Knicks are prepared to make another run at Mitchell, we explore five creative offers New York may be willing to offer this time around.
5 Creative trade offers the New York Knicks can make for Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks include Donte DiVincenzo in the offer
I'd have my doubts that the New York Knicks would be willing to include Donte DiVincenzo in a potential offer of Donovan Mitchell but perhaps he's a player who could help get a deal across the finish line without the Knicks having to include more than two first-round picks. In this deal, New York would be offering one potential future All-Star player in Quentin Grimes, and two additional rotation pieces in Evan Fournier and DiVincenzo. The two picks would be icing on the cake.
The Cleveland Cavaliers would be able to accept this deal and still compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Grimes falls in line with the timeline of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, and DiVincenzo is an ideal veteran piece to have off your bench. The Knicks get their star and keep the majority of their depth while also not mortgaging their future all that much. This is a deal that could be a win-win for both sides.