NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Future All-Stars Spurs should trade top 10 pick for at NBA Draft
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
In a vacuum, Trae Young would make a lot of sense for the San Antonio Spurs if they're looking for an All-Star caliber point guard that could help the team compete for a playoff spot right away. For all his criticisms, Young is still one of the best offensive guards in the league. In a year that he faced much criticism, Young still managed to average 26 points and 11 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range. That's certainly the level of production from a player that the Spurs could use.
With the Atlanta Hawks clearly making the decision to rebuild their roster this offseason, especially after they were awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a swap of one of the Spurs' top 10 picks and a piece for Young could make a ton of sense for both sides. Add in the fact that it's been reported that Victor Wembanyama is open to the idea of playing with Young and there could be something to this speculation.
The bottom line is that the Spurs will have options this offseason. If they want to make a splash move in an attempt to surround Wemby with more talent, it can be done. The question is, will the Spurs pull the trigger?