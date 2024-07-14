NBA Trade Rumors: 5 High profile trades to help Warriors reemerge as a contenders
Even as the Golden State Warriors have scrambled aggressively, it's tough to say that they've done enough this offseason to reemerge next season as a championship contender in the Western Conference. With how deep the West is, and after losing Klay Thompson in free agency, it's going to prove to be a tough task to ask the Warriors, as they are currently built, to be able to keep up with more talented rosters.
The good news for the Warriors is that there's still time left in the offseason to make a splash via trade that would certainly change their outlook heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. In this article, we explore five high-profile trades the Warriors must explore if they want to contend for a championship this season.
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
It's already been reported that the Golden State Warriors have a significant trade offer on the table for Lauri Markkanen. Assuming that is still the case, he's a name to keep an eye on heading into the next phase of the offseason. He's a near-perfect fit next to Stephen Curry and a player who would give this team a much-needed offensive jolt.
I'm still not under the belief that the Utah Jazz are going to trade Markkanen but it would be wise for the Warriors to keep tabs on him over the next few weeks.