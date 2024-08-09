NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Outside-the-box targets Golden State Warriors should monitor
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
A year and a half into his tenure, it's safe to say that the Kevin Durant era for the Phoenix Suns has been a bit of a disappointment. All of that could change this season if the Suns are able to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs, but the overwhelming belief is that there's a better chance that Phoenix will end up crumbling this season. So much so that there's at least some thought that the Suns could pivot toward a retooling of their roster sooner rather than later. If that does end up happening, in the event that the Suns get off to another slow start to the season, the Golden State Warriors could be waiting for their opportunity to pounce.
If the Suns do pivot away from this current build, KD is probably the first player that ends up on the trade block. The Warriors could be interested in a reunion of sorts with KD. It would be a great story as Golden State scrambles to retool the roster around Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
Even though KD may not be on the trade block at the moment, he's certainly a name to keep an eye on this season. If the Suns do get off to a bad start, KD could get a bit impatient and potentially force his way out.