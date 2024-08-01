NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams who should make a bold move for Anfernee Simons
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring five teams who should be willing to make the bold move for Anfernee Simons if the Portland Trail Blazers look to trade him.
As the Portland Trail Blazers prepare for the second official season of their rebuild, there's a chance that their roster could look very different than it did at this point last season. And not just because Damian Lillard is no longer on the roster. But also because there is growing speculation that Portland has made it a goal to trade Jerami Grant or Anfernee Simons before the start of the season. Whether they'll be able to accomplish that remains to be seen, but it's clear that they're going to be open to a deal for either player.
We know the teams that should or could be interested in Grant; every contender with a need in the frontcourt. As far as Simons is concerned, he could be an intriguing trade candidate for any team looking to shake up their roster before the start of the season.
Simons is a 25-year-old proven scorer but may no longer fit the long-term plans of the Blazers. With the reality that he could be on the trade block, we explore five teams who should be interested in making a bold move for the young wing.
Atlanta Hawks
As the Atlanta Hawks continue to move forward with their rebuilding or retooling of the roster, however they want to categorize it as, I can't help but wonder if Anfernee Simons could be a potential target for the team. Adding another threat in the backcourt, Simons is a young proven scorer who could help the team as they search for a new identity and direction.
If the front office believes that Simons fits the team's new timeline, perhaps he could be a breath of fresh air in the backcourt after pivoting away from Dejounte Murray.