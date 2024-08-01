NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams who should make a bold move for Anfernee Simons
LA Clippers
With as much uncertainty that revolves around the LA Clippers' future, I'm not sure they can be considered completely off the table as a potential landing spot for a young, promising player like Anfernee Simons. It would depend on the asking price from the Portland Trail Blazers, but if the Clippers want to pivot at any point in the near future, they could be a team to jump in on the Simons sweepstakes. I'm not sure how realistic it is for the Clippers to depend on their retooling around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. There's a chance the front office quickly pivots due to a key injury or a slow start.
If that does happen, and Simons is not traded at that point, the Clippers could look to change up their roster by looking toward a young player like Simons. Even though the Blazers don't consider Simons a foundational piece to their future, perhaps the Clippers could look differently at him.
If the Clippers do pivot, I wouldn't expect a huge rebuild. It would make more sense for the Clippers to try and retool in a competitive way. Targeting a player like Simons would line up with that line of thinking.