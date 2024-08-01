NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams who should make a bold move for Anfernee Simons
Utah Jazz
When it comes to any talented player on the trade market, the Utah Jazz always seem to be lurking. For a team that could be in the market to add an impactful player next to Lauri Markkanen, assuming they don't trade him, Anfernee Simons could make sense. He's a player that is more developed than some of the young guards they currently have on their roster and certainly fits Markkanen's timeline better than Jordan Clarkson at this point in his career.
We know the Jazz could easily meet the asking price that the Portland Trail Blazers would have and if they believe he hasn't hit his ceiling yet, Simons could be an excellent fit as they look to make a move up the Western Conference standings.
The big question is whether the Jazz are willing to make a win-now move. They haven't made one so far this offseason but you'd have to think that one could be coming if they decide to aggressively start to build around Markkanen.