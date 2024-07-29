NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Late-offseason blockbuster trades to still have faith in
NBA Trade Rumors: Detailing six potential trades that could still get done at some point late in the NBA offseason.
Now that the majority of the heavy lifting from the NBA offseason (via free agency and the NBA Draft) is pretty much over, the league is about to settle into somewhat of a standstill. However, even though the rest of the summer isn't expected to be as active as it's been, that doesn't mean there still aren't big moves that could happen.
In this article, we'll outline six blockbuster trades that could still happen late in the NBA offseason.
Darius Garland to the San Antonio Spurs
It was recently reported that the San Antonio Spurs were interested in trading for Darius Garland earlier this offseason but were rebuffed by the Cleveland Cavaliers. As we get deeper and deeper into the offseason, especially now that Donovan Mitchell has signed his contract extension, I can't help but wonder if there's a potential deal that could make sense for both sides.
If the Cavs could add a player that fits better alongside Mitchell and Evan Mobley, perhaps there's a move to be made. Garland would be a great addition for the Spurs as they look to surround Victor Wembanyama with more talent. I'm not sure how bright of a future Garland has in Cleveland considering how close to an offensive talent he is to Mitchell.
I'm not saying the Cavs have to trade Garland to be successful, but it's probably something they've already discussed doing behind closed doors.