NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Late-offseason blockbuster trades to still have faith in
Lauri Markkanen to the Golden State Warriors
At least for now, it seems as if the Golden State Warriors are playing hardball with the Utah Jazz. In response, the Jazz seems perfectly fine with keeping Lauri Markkanen on the roster heading into the start of the season. It's an old-fashioned game of chicken between the Warriors and Jazz on the Markkanen front. But with still plenty of time before players report to training camp, you'd have to imagine there's still an opportunity for a Markkanen trade to develop. The recent reporting continues to suggest that if Markkanen does get traded, he's likely going to land on the Warriors.
They've been the team most active in trade talks and according to a recent report, could be inclusions of Brandin Podziemski away from getting a deal done with Utah. Who knows if that ever happens, but a deal is there to be made.
The Warriors clearly need to upgrade their roster to reemerge as contenders this season. Markkanen seems like a trade target that would make a ton of sense. Will it get done before the start of the season? Who knows.