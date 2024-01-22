NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Strategic trades to help Miami Heat compete with Boston Celtics
Exploring six potential big trades that would help the Miami Heat
The Miami Heat trades for a polarizing combo guard
One potential target for the Miami Heat who has been gaining steam recently is Terry Rozier. He also reportedly prefers to be traded to the Heat, if moved by the NBA Trade Deadline. And as the Charlotte Hornets continue to struggle in the East this season, it's not that far-fetched for a Rozier trade to materialize before the deadline. If the Heat wanted, they could probably put together a competitive offer for Rozier.
In the framework of this hypothetical deal, the Heat would trade Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, and a 2027 first-round pick in exchange for Rozier and Nick Richards. Miami may have to add more draft compensation to get a deal done but offloading two first-round picks would be a tough pill for the front office to swallow and I can't imagine they get on board with that.
But if the Heat can figure out a way around that, adding Rozier, who is having arguably the best season of his career thus far, would be an excellent addition for the team at the NBA Trade Deadline.