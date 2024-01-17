NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs interested in Andrew Wiggins; Terry Rozier wants trade to Heat
The Dallas Mavericks are interested in Andrew Wiggins and Terry Rozier wants to be traded to the Miami Heat in the latest roundup of NBA Trade Rumors.
NBA Trade Rumors: The latest rumblings have the Dallas Mavericks interested in Andrew Wiggins and Terry Rozier wants to be traded to the Miami Heat.
The February 8 NBA Trade Deadline will be here before we know it and the push toward the playoffs will officially be underway. Over the course of the next few weeks, the whispers surrounding the trade deadline are only going to get louder and louder.
In the latest trade rumor roundup, there are new tidbits on the Dallas Mavericks' pursuit of a two-way wing and the Miami Heat's possibilities of adding a difference-maker in the backcourt.
The Dallas Mavericks could look to Andrew Wiggins if they miss out on Pascal Siakam
According to a recent report, if the Dallas Mavericks do miss out on Pascal Siakam, they could pivot to a player like Andrew Wiggins, who the Golden State Warriors could be preparing to move at this year's trade deadline.
Considering the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors have had recent serious discussions centered around Siakam, there's a sudden growing belief that perhaps Siakam could be off the market soon. If that does end up being the case, the Mavs seem to have a couple of other potential plan b's in place. One of them could involve Wiggins.
Could Terry Rozier and the Miami Heat be a match?
Ironically enough, Rozier is actually having one of the best seasons of his career this season with the Charlotte Hornets. With the whispers swirling that he could be a trade candidate ahead of this year's deadline, with just one more guaranteed year remaining on his contract after this season, there should be a few teams interested in his services. According to a recent report, if Rozier had it his way, he'd be traded to the Miami Heat.
At this point, it's unclear how interested the Heat would be in trading for Rozier. Though, there has to at least be some interest. The Heat has a clear need for a playmaking guard and Rozier would qualify as such. If there is one potential hiccup, it's the fact that he's due $25 million next season. That's a big contract to absorb for a team that has been hesitant to do anything via trade over the last few seasons.
In theory, Rozier would seemingly be a good addition for the Heat. He'd fit with what they need and could be somewhat of a missing piece for one of the most underrated teams in the league. Will Rozier get his way? Time will tell.