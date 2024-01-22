Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Strategic trades to help Miami Heat compete with Boston Celtics

Exploring six potential big trades that would help the Miami Heat

By Michael Saenz

Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
The Miami Heat trades for an ideal two-way guard

In a deal that I believe the Miami Heat should pursue the hardest, there is a scenario in which they acquire Dejounte Murray at the NBA Trade Deadline. A player that is almost certain to be traded before the deadline as the Atlanta Hawks explore retooling their roster, the Heat seem like a natural fit for the one-time All-Star guard. The Murray-Trae Young duo didn't work as the Hawks hoped it would but with the Heat, Murray would be in a much more comfortable role with the ball in his hands a ton more.

In this deal, the Heat would send Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, and two first-round picks (2027, 2029) to the Hawks for Murray and Saddiq Bey (to make the money work). Considering what the reported asking price is for Murray, this is a deal that should be competitive enough to pique the interest of the Hawks.

Whether or not another team would outbid them remains to be seen but a starting 5 of Murray, Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Bam Adebayo would certainly move the needle for a Heat team that desperately needs to add game-changing talent for the stretch run.

