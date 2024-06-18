NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Teams who should be willing to pay Brandon Ingram max money
Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers have bold plans heading into the offseason. With a clear cap sheet, the Sixers have plenty of flexibility in their pursuit of a third start next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. If some of their top targets fall through, Brandon Ingram is a player who could suddenly be a primary target for Philadelphia this summer. Even though acquiring Ingram would be costly, the Sixers have to consider such a move if they believe he could emerge as somewhat of a final piece of their championship puzzle.
Ingram doesn't have to be the first or second option with the Sixers. Ingram as the team's No. 3 would be a scary sight for the rest of the league. And the front office should be willing to pay Ingram the big-money deal he's going to be seeking if it means the Sixers will be able to compete with the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference.
Even though the Pelicans may not feel it's in their best interest to give Ingram the big contract extension that he's seeking, there are several other teams around the league that could disagree.