NBA Trade Rumors: 7 League-shifting realistic draft night trades that could happen
The San Antonio Spurs make a bold move for a point guard
After a sensational rookie season in which he won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, there's a sense that Victor Wembanyama is going to be the next great superstar in the NBA. Under that belief, the San Antonio Spurs will likely be heading into the offseason with the priority of trying to make a splash addition to put Wemby in the best position to win. Finding a playmaking All-Star caliber point guard this summer could go a long way in achieving that. One potential candidate that could be on the block that would make a ton of sense for the Spurs, on paper, is Trae Young.
As the Atlanta Hawks explore a retooling of their roster, they could be looking to part ways with Young. If he suddenly does become available, the Spurs would be a natural potential landing spot.
It was reported previously that Wemby is intrigued by the idea of playing next to Young. Whether that will factor into the Spurs' offseason plans remains to be seen, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on as they head into an offseason where they will be exploring all their options to upgrade their roster.