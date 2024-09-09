NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Perfect blockbuster deals we need to see before the end of 2024
Bruce Brown to the Denver Nuggets
It's actually quite surprising that the Toronto Raptors didn't elect to trade Bruce Brown at any point this offseason. That leads me to believe there's at least an outside chance they could end up re-signing him after this season. But we should get more clarity on that in the next few months. If the Raptors are still looking to trade Brown, the Denver Nuggets should emerge as a natural landing spot for the versatile guard. Brown had an amazing season with the Nuggets during the 2022-23 season and helped the team win an NBA Championship.
Perhaps a reunion is exactly what both sides need at this point. Brown has struggled to find a defined role since parting ways with Denver and the Nuggets are clearly going to need help in the backcourt this season after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency.
I'm not sure how they could make this deal happen, but that's the front office's job. If there's a way to get a deal for Brown done, this is a move that would theoretically make a ton of sense for both sides.