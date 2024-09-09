NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Perfect blockbuster deals we need to see before the end of 2024
Darius Garland to the San Antonio Spurs
I'm still a bit shocked the San Antonio Spurs weren't able to pull off a move to add a strong supporting star next to Victor Wembanyama but they still have the opportunity to pull off such a move whenever they want. Even though they added Chris Paul this offseason, I can't imagine that is a long-term plan. He will help mentoring this young team but at 39 years old, the Spurs can't expect much production from him. One other playmaking guard who would make a ton of sense for the young Spurs is Darius Garland. And if there's a chance he could find the trade block, if the Cleveland Cavaliers get off to a slow start, the Spurs are certainly a team to keep a close eye on.
Garland on the Spurs makes a ton of sense and I would love the long-term potential of a Garland-Wemby duo. Sure, the addition of Stephon Castle could certainly complicate things but perhaps the Spurs could envision that backcourt working in the long run.
If the Spurs do end up making a move for a young star, I love the possibilities that a trade for Garland could offer the team down the road.