NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Perfect blockbuster deals we need to see before the end of 2024
Brandon Ingram to the Cleveland Cavaliers
Even though there hasn't been much movement on this front so far this offseason, the overwhelming belief is that Brandon Ingram is going to be traded sooner rather than later. And if the latest developments are any indication, it's probably in the best interest of both sides if a deal gets done within the next couple of months. Even though it's been difficult to find natural suitors for Ingram so far this offseason, one near-ideal landing spot for Ingram is the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs didn't make a significant upgrade to their roster this offseason and they do have some questions on the wing. Ingram could be exactly what the Cavs need next to Donovan Mitchell and Evam Mobley. If Cleveland does end up pivoting away from Darius Garland, Ingram is the type of player they could look to bring in as a plan B.
The big question is whether Cleveland would want to pay what it would cost to keep Ingram around after this season. But, if the Cavs are willing to roll the dice in hopes of emerging as a dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference, this could be a move that gets them there.