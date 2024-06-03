NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Salary dump Zach LaVine trade ideas Bulls must explore
Philadelphia 76ers
In a perfect world, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to be able to land one of their top All-Star targets heading into the NBA offseason. Paul George, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and Brandon Ingram appear to be near the top of their wishlist heading into the summer. However, there's a very real scenario in which the Sixers miss out on each of those targets. If that ends up happening, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see a player like Zach LaVine all of a sudden pop up on Philly's trade radar.
LaVine wouldn't be a terrible fallback option for the Sixers and has already been linked to the team before the offseason even arrived. And if the Sixers could land LaVine by only parting ways with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and two future second-round picks or one other future first-round pick, this could emerge as a strong plan b move for the team.
If LaVine would be open to a role playing off of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers would have one of the best No. 3 options in the Eastern Conference heading into next season.