NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Surprising teams that should pivot to sellers at the deadline
The market for sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline should grow over the next few weeks.
LA Clippers
At this point, it's impossible to predict what the LA Clippers are. They've struggled for the most part since making the move for James Harden and may have even bigger issues with other players in their locker room but they have had stretches in which they look like they're close to figuring things out. However, more often than not, it seems like it's one step forward followed by two steps back. That's not a formula that's going to lead this team to much success.
In the end, the question that this front office needs to ask itself is whether or not it can envision beating the likes of the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers in a seven-game series. If the answer to that question is yes, then the Clippers should push forward with this plan. However, if there is any hesitation on that front, it's probably time for this team to seriously think about retooling the roster.
Deep down, I don't believe the Clippers would beat the Suns or Nuggets in a playoff series. Because of that, in addition to the fact that both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard can test free agency after this season, I still would consider embracing the deadline as a seller if I were the Clippers.